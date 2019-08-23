UrduPoint.com
Erdogan Intends To Discuss Situation In Idlib In Phone Conversation With Trump

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 23rd August 2019 | 11:20 PM

Erdogan Intends to Discuss Situation in Idlib in Phone Conversation With Trump

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2019) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday expressed his intention to discuss the situation in the Syrian province of Idlib during a phone conversation with US President Donald Trump.

Earlier Friday, the Turkish president and Russian President Vladimir Putin have already talked by phone about the situation in the northwest Syria.

"Today we have exchanged opinions regarding the situation in Syria and securing peace in Idlib with esteemed Putin. In coming days [I] will have a similar exchange with Trump," Erdogan said while speaking to activists of his Justice and Development Party.

This week, the Syrian army has been conducting a successful operation in Hama province, which borders Idlib to the southwest, capturing the strategic town of Khan Sheikhoun and the villages of Kafr Zita, Ltamenah, Latmeen and Tal Fas. Only three settlements remain unseized: Lahaya, Maarkaba and Morek, the last one is currently being a location of a Turkish observation post.

