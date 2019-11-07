UrduPoint.com
Erdogan Intends To Discuss With Putin Implementation Of Russia-Turkey Memorandum On Syria

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 07th November 2019 | 01:37 PM

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan intends to discuss with Russian President Vladimir Putin the implementation of the Russian-Turkish memorandum on Syria, signed on October 22 to ease tensions amid Ankara's offensive against the Kurdish militia

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th November, 2019) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan intends to discuss with Russian President Vladimir Putin the implementation of the Russian-Turkish memorandum on Syria, signed on October 22 to ease tensions amid Ankara's offensive against the Kurdish militia.

"The 150 hours set by the agreement with Russia have come to an end, but terrorists have not withdrawn from the area.

They still conduct attacks, and the [opposition] Free Syrian Army responds. They have 11 fatalities today. Should we be silent? Of course, we will respond, and we will complete this successfully ... I intend to discuss this problem with Putin," Erdogan told reporters on Thursday.

Under the memorandum, Russian military police and Syrian border guards conduct joint ground patrols and facilitate the withdrawal of Kurdish militias from the zone at Syria's border with Turkey.

