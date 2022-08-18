Erdogan Intends to Discuss With Putin Results of His Talks in Lviv

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he intends to discuss with Russian President Vladimir Putin the results of his talks in Lvov

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2022) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he intends to discuss with Russian President Vladimir Putin the results of his talks in Lvov.

Erdogan arrived in Lviv on Thursday to meet with Volodymyr Zelensky and UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

According to Turkish media, which cited diplomatic sources, during his visit to Lviv, Erdogan intended to offer Zelenskyy to arrange a meeting with Putin.

"We will evaluate the results of all our meetings today with Mr. Putin," Erdogan said at a press conference.

Erdogan said Zelenskyy and Guterres agreed with him that the situation in Ukraine should be settled at the negotiating table.

"I maintain my belief that the war will eventually end at the negotiating table. Mr. Zelensky and Mr. Guterres agree on this issue," he said.