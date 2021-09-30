UrduPoint.com

Erdogan Intends To Meet With Biden At Upcoming International Summits In Rome, Glasgow

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 16 seconds ago Thu 30th September 2021 | 07:19 PM

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Thursday that Turkish-American relations had recently shown positive trends, adding that he planned to meet with his US counterpart, Joe Biden, at the G20 summit in Rome from October 30-31, and the UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow, scheduled for October 31-November 12

Previously, the Turkish leader said his cooperation with Biden was not off to a very good start since the US president took office.

"If possible, we will meet with Biden in Rome. From there I will go to Glasgow. Most likely, I will meet him there.

These are positive trends," Erdogan was quoted as saying to Turkish reporters upon his arrival from Moscow, where he was on a visit on Wednesday.

The leaders discussed Syria and military cooperation, Erdogan noted, stressing that the United States has either to hand over a batch of the latest F-35 fighter jets, for which Ankara paid $1.4 billion, or return the money.

In April, Washington removed Ankara from the F-35 jet program in response to Turkey's decision to purchase the Russian-made S-400 air defense system instead of American Patriot missiles.

