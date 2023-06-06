Erdogan Intends to Submit Proposal to Parliament to Amend Turkish Constitution

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday that he intends to submit a proposal to the parliament on the amendment of the constitution

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2023) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday that he intends to submit a proposal to the parliament on the amendment of the constitution.

Erdogan has previously said that Turkey needs new constitution as the current one, adopted in 1982, is outdated.

The Turkish leader has called on all political forces of the country to actively participate in the development of a draft new constitution.

"We will again submit to our proposal to amend the constitution, which we updated before the elections, to the parliament," Erdogan said in his address to the nation.