Erdogan Interested in MiG-35 Fighter in Addition to Su-35, Su-57 - Russian Federal Service

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has expressed interest in Russia's newest MiG-35 fighter jet at MAKS-2019 international air show, the head of the Russian Federal Service of Military-Technical Cooperation, Dmitry Shugayev, told reporters on Wednesday

ZHUKOVSKY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th August, 2019) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has expressed interest in Russia's newest MiG-35 fighter jet at MAKS-2019 international air show, the head of the Russian Federal Service of Military-Technical Cooperation, Dmitry Shugayev, told reporters on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Erdogan visited the air show, which is held in the Moscow Region's Zhukovsky and held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Earlier in the day, Shugayev said that Russia and Turkey were discussing possible deliveries of Russia's Su-35 or Su-57 fighters, with Ankara expressing significant interest in this purchase.

"MiG-35 is a very interesting aircraft. By the way, yesterday, President Erdogan stopped near the stand of this model and asked several professional questions in terms of weapons and flight characteristics," Shugayev said.

Unlike Su-57, Su-35 and MiG-35 jets represent the 4++ generation of jet fighters, though in terms of characteristics these planes are as close as possible to the fifth generation.

The MAKS-2019 airshow began on Tuesday and will run through Sunday. The Rossiya Segodnya news agency is its official media partner.

