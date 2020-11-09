Erdogan Invited Putin to Create New Bilateral Working Group on Karabakh - Reports

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has invited Russian President Vladimir Putin, in their recent phone conversation, to create a bilateral working group on the Karabakh crisis settlement outside the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe's Minsk Group, CNN Turk broadcaster reported on Monday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th November, 2020) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has invited Russian President Vladimir Putin, in their recent phone conversation, to create a bilateral working group on the Karabakh crisis settlement outside the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe's Minsk Group, CNN Turk broadcaster reported on Monday, citing a diplomatic source.

Putin and Erdogan discussed the situation in the crisis-torn region on Saturday. According to the Kremlin, the leaders confirmed commitment to cooperate in order to find a peaceful solution to the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict.

According to CNN Turk, Putin welcomed the Turkish leader's offer, and bilateral negotiations on the Karabakh crisis settlement could be launched already in the coming days. The new working group is expected to focus on measures to be introduced after a ceasefire, which will be due to promote the political settlement. The broadcaster added that the foreign ministers of Russia and Turkey held phone talks after the national leaders' negotiations.