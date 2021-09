Erdogan Invited Putin to Pay Return Visit to Turkey

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he invited Russian President Vladimir Putin to pay a return visit to Turkey during their recent negotiations in Russia's Sochi

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2021) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he invited Russian President Vladimir Putin to pay a return visit to Turkey during their recent negotiations in Russia's Sochi.

"I invited him to pay a return visit to Turkey in the near future, and he reacted positively," Erdogan told reporters, as quoted by Turkey's NTV broadcaster.