Erdogan Invites EU Leaders To Istanbul Or Syrian Border Towns To Discuss Future Of NATO

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Wed 23rd October 2019 | 06:24 PM

Erdogan Invites EU Leaders to Istanbul or Syrian Border Towns to Discuss Future of NATO

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday invited the leaders of France, Germany and the United Kingdom to meet on the Turkish side of the Syrian border or in Istanbul to discuss outlooks for NATO

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2019) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday invited the leaders of France, Germany and the United Kingdom to meet on the Turkish side of the Syrian border or in Istanbul to discuss outlooks for NATO.

French President Emmanuel Macron last week called lack of NATO unity in criticizing Turkey's Syria offensive a serious mistake. He said he together with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and German Chancellor Angela Merkel would meet with Erdogan in London in the coming weeks.

"I received a call from Boris Johnson two days ago who suggested that the four of us... meet in London. I told him that Istanbul or the border cities of Sanliurfa and Gaziantep were better options," Erdogan was quoted by the Haberturk television channel as saying to a press pool aboard his plane.

The Turkish president said that the next opportunity to meet would be on the sidelines of the NATO summit in London from December 3-4. The gathering will mark 70 years since the North Atlantic Organization was created.

