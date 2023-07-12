Open Menu

Erdogan Invites Italian Prime Minister To Visit Ankara - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published July 12, 2023 | 09:00 AM

Erdogan Invites Italian Prime Minister to Visit Ankara - Reports

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2023) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan met with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Vilnius and invited her to visit Ankara, Italian news portal Askanews reported on Tuesday.

The leaders of the two countries had a conversation that lasted 50 minutes, during which they raised issues of migration policy and security in the Mediterranean region, the portal reported, citing sources.

In addition, Meloni and Erdogan discussed investment in the industrial and defense sectors and reaffirmed the goal of further developing economic relations in order to achieve a trade volume of 30 billion Euros ($33 billion).

The NATO summit is taking place from July 11-12 in Vilnius, with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg chairing the meeting. The summit agenda includes Ukraine's prospects for NATO membership, the strengthening of the alliance's eastern flank and the issue of defense spending.

