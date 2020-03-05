UrduPoint.com
Erdogan Invites Putin To Visit Turkey For 100th Anniversary Of Bilateral Relations

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2020) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan invited Russian President Vladimir Putin to visit Turkey this year to participate in celebrations dedicated to the 100th anniversary of Russia-Turkey bilateral relations.

"This year we celebrate the 100th anniversary of the establishment of our diplomatic relations, and we invited Putin to our country for this occasion," Erdogan said during a press conference following the six-hour-long talks with the Russian leader.

The Turkish president also praised the dialogue with Putin and said that the negotiations were sincere.

