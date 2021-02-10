UrduPoint.com
Erdogan Invites Turkey's Political Parties To Join In Drafting New Constitution

Wed 10th February 2021 | 05:50 PM

Erdogan Invites Turkey's Political Parties to Join in Drafting New Constitution

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2021) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday spoke out in favor of all political parties participating in drafting the country's new constitution.

Earlier in the month, the Turkish president suggested that the time has come for the country to have a new constitution. The initiative has already received support from its ruling coalition partner, the Nationalist Movement Party, with its leader Devlet Bahceli approving the proposal.

"We are speaking in favor of all political forces participating in drafting a new constitution and are ready for extreme sincerity. I would like to address all political parties, scholars, universities, NGOs and public figures.

Let's prepare and start discussing proposals for a constitution during this year," Erdogan said, speaking at a meeting of the parliamentary group of ruling Justice and Development Party.

The president added that the process should not be rushed and include opinions of all social strata.

"In the near future, the Turkish government will unveil a road map on the defense of human rights, which will allow outlining an overall framework of a new constitution," the president added.

Turkey held a referendum in 2017 on constitutional amendments that allowed Erdogan to win sweeping new powers by having the country switch from a parliamentary democracy to a presidential system.

