Erdogan, Johnson Discuss Libya, Syria Conflicts In Phone Call - Turkish Presidency

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 24th December 2019 | 06:15 PM

Erdogan, Johnson Discuss Libya, Syria Conflicts in Phone Call - Turkish Presidency

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2019) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson discussed matters related to the ongoing conflicts in Libya and Syria in a phone call on Tuesday, a statement said.

"President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a telephone conversation with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson. During the call, bilateral relations and regional issues, particularly Libya and Syria, were discussed," the statement published by the Turkish Directorate of Communications read.

The two leaders previously spoke in October regarding the implementation of a Turkish-US agreement under which Ankara had committed to halt its military operations in northern Syria.

Turkey's long-term goal in the Syrian conflict is to clear its border area of both Kurdish militia and Islamic State (a terrorist group banned in Russia) fighters.

On Saturday, Turkey's parliament ratified a memorandum of military cooperation signed with Libya's UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA). Ankara outlined that it was willing to send troops to the conflict-stricken country should Tripoli file a request.

Libya is currently experiencing a severe political crisis and conflict that stems from the 2011 ousting of former leader Muammar Gaddafi. Both the GNA and the Libyan National Army under the leadership of Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar are battling for political control.

