UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Erdogan, Johnson Discuss Pause Of Operation In Syria Over Phone - Turkish Presidency

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 20th October 2019 | 10:50 PM

Erdogan, Johnson Discuss Pause of Operation in Syria Over Phone - Turkish Presidency

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2019) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson had a phone conversation on Sunday to discuss the implementation of the Turkish-US agreement under which Ankara had committed to temporarily halt its military operation in Kurd-populated north Syria, the presidential press service of Turkey informed.

On Thursday, the United States and Turkey announced concluding a deal which would have Turkey suspend its military operation, dubbed Peace Spring, for 120 hours for the Kurdish forces to leave the area within an 18-mile so-called safe zone, which Ankara intends to control unilaterally. Despite the deal, both Ankara and the Kurds have reported violation of the truce by the rival side.

"President [Erdogan] has underlined during phone talks with the UK prime minister that Turkey closely monitors the withdrawal of members of the PKK/YPG terrorist organization [Kurdistan Workers' Party and Kurdish People's Protection Units] from the safe zone, as well as of them handing over the military hardware and demolishing the defensive fortifications within the time frame envisaged by the US-Turkish agreement," the statement read.

According to the text, the sides have also discussed the bilateral UK-Turkish relations. 

Operation Peace Spring in northern Syria began on October 9. The offensive is part of Ankara's goal to clear its Syria-facing border area of Islamic State terrorist organization (banned in Russia) and Kurdish militia and create a safe zone where Turkey could relocate part of more than 3.5 million Syrian refugees it currently hosts.

The UK was among those countries which had openly criticized Turkey due to its offensive and subsequently embargoed arms exports to Ankara.

Related Topics

UK Terrorist Prime Minister Syria Exports Russia Turkey Ankara United States Tayyip Erdogan October Border Sunday From Refugee Agreement Million

Recent Stories

NMC discusses social media standards, Emiratisatio ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Taxis now fully fitted with security cameras

3 hours ago

Dar Al Ber, Dubai RTA help 1,300 girls get to scho ..

4 hours ago

First Tesla car-share operation in region now oper ..

4 hours ago

Worldâ€™s oldest known natural pearl discovered on ..

5 hours ago

FNC concludes participation in IPU meetings in Ser ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.