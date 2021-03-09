Erdogan, Johnson Discuss Turkey-UK Relations, Regional Issues - Ankara

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson have spoken on the phone to discuss the bilateral trade, defense and broader regional developments, among other topics, the Turkish Presidency said on Monday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th March, 2021) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson have spoken on the phone to discuss the bilateral trade, defense and broader regional developments, among other topics, the Turkish Presidency said on Monday.

"Regional issues and Turkey-UK relations in many areas include trade, tourism, defense, agriculture, services, investments and the fight against the COVID-19 were discussed," the presidency tweeted.

The Turkish leader is said to have also hailed the Free Trade Agreement signed back in December as a "new milestone" in Ankara-London relations.

"The steps to be taken accordingly would facilitate the achievement of the 20 billion Dollars target in bilateral trade volume," the statement read.

The UK Prime Minister's Office, on its part, added that Johnson and Erdogan also discussed the upcoming UN Cyprus talks and the situation in Libya, Syria and Iraq.