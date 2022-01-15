Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed Syria and Ukraine with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson by phone, the Turkish leader's office said on Friday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2022) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed Syria and Ukraine with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson by phone, the Turkish leader's office said on Friday.

"President Erdoğan and UK Prime Minister Johnson exchanged views on the developments in Syria and Ukraine as well as regional and global issues, namely climate and migrants," the office said in a statement.

The two sides also discussed steps to strengthen cooperation between Turkey and the UK, particularly in the defense industry and trade, the statement said.