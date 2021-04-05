UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Erdogan, Jordan's King Abdullah II Discuss Regional Developments Amid High-Profile Arrests

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 minutes ago Mon 05th April 2021 | 07:20 PM

Erdogan, Jordan's King Abdullah II Discuss Regional Developments Amid High-Profile Arrests

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2021) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan spoke by phone with Jordanian King Abdullah II on Monday to discuss bilateral relations and the regional situation following the arrests of high-ranking officials in both countries, the Turkish Presidency said.

"President [Erdogan] spoke by phone with King Abdullah II of Jordan. Turkish-Jordanian relations and regional issues were discussed during the call," the Presidency tweeted.

On Saturday, Jordanian state media reported that several senior officials were arrested for security reasons. In a video message, Hamzah bin Hussein, half-brother of King Abdullah II, said that he had been placed under house arrest and cut off from communication. The following day, Jordanian Foreign Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Ayman Safadi said an investigation revealed that Prince Hamzah and two officials had had contacts with foreign intelligence agencies to destabilize the country.

Safadi added that the member of the royal family had contacted unnamed foreign intelligence and sought to depose the current monarch.

Turkey, for its part, detained 10 retired admirals for publicly criticizing the government, after 103 senior naval officers wrote an open letter highlighting the need for the country to stay in the Montreux convention amid plans to build a huge canal on the edge of Istanbul, an act which would not be covered by the treaty. In addition, the letter spoke in favor of keeping the current constitution against the backdrop of Erdogan's calls for a new basic law.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Istanbul Tayyip Erdogan Family Media From Government

Recent Stories

Du hosts insightful IDC CIO Summit 2021 roundtable ..

12 minutes ago

UAE participates in IMF meeting on repercussions o ..

27 minutes ago

Dubai Chamber webinar showcases main advantages of ..

42 minutes ago

FTA receives two new international accreditations

57 minutes ago

FNC Parliamentary Division to participate in Arab ..

1 hour ago

Hamad Al Sharqi congratulates Fujairah Municipalit ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.