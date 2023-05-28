UrduPoint.com

Erdogan Leading In Runoff Election After Over 40% Of Ballot Boxes Counted - State Media

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 28, 2023 | 08:40 PM

Erdogan Leading in Runoff Election After Over 40% of Ballot Boxes Counted - State Media

ISTANBUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2023) Incumbent Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is leading in the country's runoff election with 57% of the vote, an equivalent of over 9 million ballots, based on over 40% of ballot boxes counted, Anadolu reported.

Preliminary results suggest his opposition rival Kemal Kilicdaroglu got 43%, or over 6 million votes, the report said.

Turkish opposition news agency Anka said that Kilicdaroglu was 2% ahead of Erdogan after 44% ballots counted.

