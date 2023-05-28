Erdogan Leads Presidential Race With 53.41% After 75% of Votes Counted - Electoral Chief

(@FahadShabbir)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th May, 2023) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was leading his opposition challenger Kemal Kilicdaroglu with 53.41% of the vote after 75% of the ballots were counted, the Supreme Election Council chief said Sunday.

"With (75.42% of) votes counted in Turkey and abroad ... Erdogan has 53.41% (of the vote), while Kilicdaroglu has 46.59%. We urge the public to wait for the preliminary results," Ahmet Yener told reporters.