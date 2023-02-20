UrduPoint.com

Erdogan Left Hatay Province By Time Of New Earthquake - Reports

Sumaira FH Published February 20, 2023 | 11:35 PM

Erdogan Left Hatay Province by Time of New Earthquake - Reports

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who visited the province of Hatay on Monday, was no longer in this region during the new earthquake, but moved to Kahramanmaras, CNN Turk reported

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2023) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who visited the province of Hatay on Monday, was no longer in this region during the new earthquake, but moved to Kahramanmaras, CNN Turk reported.

Turkey's disaster management authority (AFAD) reported two earthquakes in Hatay Province, three minutes apart, with magnitudes of 6.4 and 5.8. Erdogan visited the Hatay Province on Monday.

