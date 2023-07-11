Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, discussed Turkey's bid to join the European Union and Sweden's accession to NATO at the alliance's summit in Lithuania, the Turkish presidential office said on Tuesday

"During his meeting with Macron, the Turkish leader discussed Ankara-Paris bilateral relations, Sweden's accession to NATO and Turkey's accession process to the EU, as well as the fight against terrorism," the presidential office said in a statement.

Erdogan, who arrived at the summit on Monday, has already held bilateral talks with UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

NATO announced on Monday, on the eve of the Vilnius summit, that Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan agreed that Ankara would transmit the accession protocol for Sweden to parliament and work closely with lawmakers to ensure ratification.

In return, Sweden agreed to actively support efforts to reinvigorate Turkey's EU accession process, including modernization of the EU-Turkey Customs Union and visa liberalization.

The NATO summit is taking place from July 11-12 in Vilnius, with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg chairing the meeting. The summit agenda includes Ukraine's prospects for NATO membership, the strengthening of the alliance's eastern flank and the issue of defense spending.