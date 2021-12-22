Erdogan, Maduro Discussed Development of Turkey-Venezuela Relations - Administration

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd December, 2021) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed the development of relations between the two countries during telephone talks with his Venezuelan counterpart Nicolas Maduro, the Turkish leader's administration said in a statement.

"Our president had a telephone conversation with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

Steps to improve Turkish-Venezuelan relations and regional issues were discussed," the statement said.

In Venezuela, in early 2019, mass protests began against Maduro shortly after he was sworn in. Juan Guaido, head of the opposition-controlled National Assembly, illegally proclaimed himself interim head of state. A number of Western countries, led by the United States, said they recognized Guaido. In turn, Maduro called the head of parliament a US puppet. Russia, China, Turkey and some other countries supported Maduro as legitimate president.