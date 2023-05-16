Erdogan May Announce Candidates for New Cabinet Before Run-off Election - Reports

Incumbent Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan may disclose the names of several ministers who will join his new cabinet if he wins the presidential election ahead of the run-off scheduled for May 28, Turkish newspaper Yeni Safak reported on Tuesday, citing sources in the president's Justice and Development Party, also known as AK Party

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2023) Incumbent Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan may disclose the Names of several ministers who will join his new cabinet if he wins the presidential election ahead of the run-off scheduled for May 28, Turkish newspaper Yeni Safak reported on Tuesday, citing sources in the president's Justice and Development Party, also known as AK Party.

The ruling party may take certain steps to target the voter base of another presidential candidate, Sinan Ohan, who won over 5% of the vote in the first round of the election, the newspaper reported, adding that as a result, at least 50% of Ohan's supporters could possibly join Erdogan's camp during the run-off.

"We see no problem for the run-off ... All our preparations will be in favor of Erdogan being elected president with a much larger number of votes in the second round," the source in the AK party was quoted as saying by the newspaper.

After counting 100% of ballots, the Turkish Supreme Election Council announced on Monday that the second round of the presidential vote would take place on May 28, as none of the candidates had reached the 50% threshold. The first round saw Erdogan winning 49.51% of votes and his main competitor, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, 44.88%.