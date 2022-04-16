UrduPoint.com

Erdogan May Concede Presidential Bid To Fellow Ruling Party Member - Opposition

Sumaira FH Published April 16, 2022 | 03:33 PM

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan might nominate another member of the ruling party to run in the 2023 presidential election, as he is unsure of his own victory, Temel Karamollaoglu, leader of the right-wing Sunni opposition Felicity Party (SP), said on Saturday

In the previous Turkish general election in 2018, the ruling Justice and Development Party and the Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) formed the People's Alliance to re-elect Erdogan. On Tuesday, Turkish nationalist politician and chairman of the MHP Devlet Bahceli announced that Erdogan would be the candidate of the People's Alliance in the upcoming election, and called on the opposition to announce the name of their candidate as soon as possible.

"Mr. Bahceli said to Mr. Erdogan: 'This is my candidate!' Has the president ever said 'I am a candidate'? (Erdogan) will not stand and look until the election; if there is a high probability of losing, he will nominate another candidate.

He will not lose himself, another candidate will lose, that is what they say. I don't know if this is right," Karamollaoglu was quoted as saying by Turkish newspaper Haberturk.

On February 12, the leaders of six opposition parties of Turkey held their first meeting at the invitation of Kemal Kilicdaroglu, leader of the largest center-left opposition Republican People's Party. In addition to Karamollaoglu, the other participants included nationalist Good (Iyi) Party leader Meral Aksener, Democracy and Progress Party leader Ali Babacan, Democrat Party leader Gultekin Uysal, and former Turkish Prime Minister and chairman of the conservative Future Party Ahmet Davutoglu.

The six opposition leaders made a statement after the meeting on preparing a memorandum on Turkey's transition to a "strengthened parliamentary system of government."

