Erdogan May Invite Biden To Inauguration - Spokesman

Published May 29, 2023 | 03:10 PM

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2023) Reelected Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan may invite US President Joe Biden to his reelection, and Washington will make a decision on the participation, Erdogan's spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said on Monday.

The date of inauguration is not yet announced.

"In general, we invite, we will invite. How our proposal will be evaluated depends on their decision," Kalin told Turkish broadcaster A Haber in an interview.

