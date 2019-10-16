Erdogan May Pay Visit to Russia by End of October - Kremlin

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan may pay a visit to Russia by the end of October, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Wednesday

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Erdogan held a phone conversation on Tuesday to discuss Turkey's offensive in Syria's north. Putin invited the Turkish leader to pay a visit to Russia.

"The visit may be held by the end of October," Peskov said.