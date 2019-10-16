Erdogan May Pay Visit To Russia By End Of October - Kremlin
Umer Jamshaid 57 seconds ago Wed 16th October 2019 | 11:28 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2019) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan may pay a visit to Russia by the end of October, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sputnik on Wednesday.
Russian President Vladimir Putin and Erdogan held a phone conversation on Tuesday to discuss Turkey's offensive in Syria's north. Putin invited the Turkish leader to pay a visit to Russia.