Erdogan May Take Oath Of Office For New Presidential Term As Early As Friday - Official

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2023) Recep Tayyip Erdogan may be sworn in for another term as president of Turkey on Friday or Saturday at the earliest, Vice President Fuat Oktay told the media on Tuesday.

"It all depends on when the final official results will be out ...

If the results are announced today, then on Friday or Saturday at the earliest," Oktay told A Haber news channel.

Erdogan beat his opposition challenger Kemal Kilicdaroglu by 52.14% to 47.86% of votes in Sunday's runoff, with 99.43% of the ballot counted. World leaders have been congratulating him on securing a third consecutive term since Sunday night.

