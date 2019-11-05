Erdogan May Visit Russia in Connection With TurkStream Launch This Year - Ambassador

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan may visit Russia in connection with the opening of the TurkStream gas pipeline this year, Turkish Ambassador Mehmet Samsar said at a meeting with Leningrad Region Governor Alexander Drozdenko on Tuesday

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2019) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan may visit Russia in connection with the opening of the TurkStream gas pipeline this year, Turkish Ambassador Mehmet Samsar said at a meeting with Leningrad Region Governor Alexander Drozdenko on Tuesday.

"This year, the TurkStream is to be put into operation. In connection with its opening, a top-level visit to Russia may take place," Samsar said.