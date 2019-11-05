UrduPoint.com
Erdogan May Visit Russia In Connection With TurkStream Launch This Year - Ambassador

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 05th November 2019 | 05:04 PM

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan may visit Russia in connection with the opening of the TurkStream gas pipeline this year, Turkish Ambassador Mehmet Samsar said at a meeting with Leningrad Region Governor Alexander Drozdenko on Tuesday

"This year, the TurkStream is to be put into operation. In connection with its opening, a top-level visit to Russia may take place," Samsar said.

