Erdogan Meets Palestinian President, Hamas Leader In Ankara

Faizan Hashmi Published July 26, 2023 | 08:08 PM

Erdogan meets Palestinian president, Hamas leader in Ankara

Turkey's leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday spoke in Ankara with the Palestinian president and the head of Hamas in the run-up to a crucial meeting of Palestinian factions set for the weekend

Istanbul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2023 ) :Turkey's leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday spoke in Ankara with the Palestinian president and the head of Hamas in the run-up to a crucial meeting of Palestinian factions set for the weekend.

Erdogan, who has good ties with Mahmud Abbas of the Fatah party and Hamas's political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh, has said his government will do its best to push for intra-Palestinian reconciliation.

He told Wednesday's meeting, which was held behind closed doors, that a lack of unity among the Palestinians benefited those "who wanted to undermine peace" according to the Turkish leader's office.

An official in the Palestinian presidency told AFP that Abbas "invited all Palestinian factions, including Hamas and Islamic Jihad, to attend the meeting of the heads of the factions in Cairo" on Sunday.

