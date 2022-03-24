UrduPoint.com

Erdogan Meets With Macron On Sidelines Of NATO Extraordinary Summit - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 24, 2022 | 09:08 PM

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held closed-door negotiations with his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron, on the sidelines of the extraordinary NATO summit in Brussels on Thursday, Turkish media reported

Erdogan was also scheduled to meet with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas, according to Anadolu news agency.

The extraordinary NATO summit on Ukraine at the level of heads of state and government took place in Brussels on Thursday.

Leaders discussed the Russian special operation in Ukraine and ways of strengthening the alliance in response to new security challenges, including in energy and economy.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. In response to Russia's operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow.

