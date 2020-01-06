Erdogan, Merkel Conduct Phone Call Over Situation in Libya, Syria - Source

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th January, 2020) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and German Chancellor Angela Merkel discussed on Monday situation in Libya and Syria as well as issues of bilateral cooperation in a phone call, a source in the Turkish Presidential Administration said.

On Sunday, Turkish servicemen have begun gradually departing to Libya to support the internationally recognized Government of National Accord (GNA), with which Ankara signed a security memorandum in November.

"Our esteemed president has conducted a phone call with Angela Merkel. In the course of the conversation, the sides discussed developments in Syria and Libya, as well as regional issues and bilateral cooperation," the source said.

In April, troops of Khalifa Haftar, the Libyan National Army (LNA) commander, began an assault to take control of the Libyan capital, Tripoli, from the GNA. In December, Haftar called for a final decisive step to break the GNA's resolve, although no progress has been reported so far and troops loyal to the LNA and GNA were locked in a stalemate. Each side continues to maintain its position, while exchanging mortar fire and air strikes.

Libya has been torn apart between the two rival administrations since 2011, when its long-time leader Muammar Gaddafi was overthrown and killed, with the LNA controlling the east and the Tripoli-based GNA controlling the country's west.