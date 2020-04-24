Erdogan, Merkel Discuss Cooperation in Fighting COVID-19, Steps After Pandemic - Ankara

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2020) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and German Chancellor Angela Merkel have discussed the countries' cooperation in combating the coronavirus, as well as steps, which should be taken after the pandemic, during the phone talks, the Turkish presidential office said on Friday.

"Our president discussed over the phone with Merkel the possibilities of cooperation in combating COVID-19 and the steps to be taken in the aftermath of the pandemic," the office said in a statement.

The leaders also discussed bilateral relations, as well as regional issues during the phone talks.

Turkey has registered so far more than 101,000 COVID-19 cases, including over 2,400 deaths, while the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany stands at 150,383, including 5,321 fatalities.