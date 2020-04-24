UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Erdogan, Merkel Discuss Cooperation In Fighting COVID-19, Steps After Pandemic - Ankara

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 24th April 2020 | 10:20 PM

Erdogan, Merkel Discuss Cooperation in Fighting COVID-19, Steps After Pandemic - Ankara

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2020) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and German Chancellor Angela Merkel have discussed the countries' cooperation in combating the coronavirus, as well as steps, which should be taken after the pandemic, during the phone talks, the Turkish presidential office said on Friday.

"Our president discussed over the phone with Merkel the possibilities of cooperation in combating COVID-19 and the steps to be taken in the aftermath of the pandemic," the office said in a statement.

The leaders also discussed bilateral relations, as well as regional issues during the phone talks.

Turkey has registered so far more than 101,000 COVID-19 cases, including over 2,400 deaths, while the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany stands at 150,383, including 5,321 fatalities.

Related Topics

German Germany Angela Merkel Tayyip Erdogan Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services launches ..

11 minutes ago

Taraweeh to be broadcast live from Sheikh Zayed Gr ..

26 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed , Indian Minister of External A ..

56 minutes ago

WHO launches Access to COVID-19 Tools Accelerator

1 hour ago

PM makes transfer and posting of top bureaucrats

3 hours ago

Union Coop donates AED1 million to â€™10 million m ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.