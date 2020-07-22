UrduPoint.com
Erdogan, Merkel Discuss Libya, Syria Developments In Phone Talks - State Media

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Wed 22nd July 2020 | 11:20 AM

Erdogan, Merkel Discuss Libya, Syria Developments in Phone Talks - State Media

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2020) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and German Chancellor Angela Merkel have discussed the situation in conflict-torn Syria and Libya, as well as the fight against COVID-19 during phone talks, Turkey's state-run Anadolu news agency reported on Wednesday, citing the country's Directorate of Communications.

According to the news agency, the leaders also addressed bilateral relations, including in the fields of the economy and tourism.

Since late 2019, Turkey has boosted its military support for Libya's Government of National Accord (GNA). Ankara is also reportedly planning to establish two permanent military bases in Libya as part of its continued aid to the GNA.

More Stories From World

