Erdogan, Merkel Discuss Situation in Eastern Mediterranean - Turkish Presidency

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2020) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and German Chancellor Angela Merkel discussed the situation in the Eastern Mediterranean during a videoconference, the office of the Turkish leader said on Wednesday.

Tensions in the Eastern Mediterranean have been brewing for many months around Turkey's exploration for gas in waters that Cyprus and Greece claim as their exclusive economic zones. The situation was exacerbated this summer, as Turkey sent the Oruc Reis ship, accompanied by a fleet of military vessels, to drill in what Greece considers its continental shelf.

"Turkey-Germany Relations were discussed. President Erdogan stated that disagreements can be resolved through negotiation and reconciliation provided that there is a constructive and fair approach to the issue of the Eastern Mediterranean .

.. Erdogan stressed that Turkey will continue to pursue to the end a determined and active policy concerning its rights," the statement said.

It is noted that the Turkish leader called on European countries to be "just and coherent" regarding the Eastern Mediterranean issue.

On Sunday, Oruc Reis was reported to have left the disputed area for its base near Turkey's Antalya amid increasing tension in the region. Last week, the seven Mediterranean EU members, including France and Greece, confirmed their readiness to sanction Ankara if it does not resume dialogue and persist in conducting allegedly unilateral activities in the region.