UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Erdogan, Merkel Discuss Situation In Eastern Mediterranean - Turkish Presidency

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 16th September 2020 | 11:54 PM

Erdogan, Merkel Discuss Situation in Eastern Mediterranean - Turkish Presidency

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and German Chancellor Angela Merkel discussed the situation in the Eastern Mediterranean during a videoconference, the office of the Turkish leader said on Wednesday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2020) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and German Chancellor Angela Merkel discussed the situation in the Eastern Mediterranean during a videoconference, the office of the Turkish leader said on Wednesday.

Tensions in the Eastern Mediterranean have been brewing for many months around Turkey's exploration for gas in waters that Cyprus and Greece claim as their exclusive economic zones. The situation was exacerbated this summer, as Turkey sent the Oruc Reis ship, accompanied by a fleet of military vessels, to drill in what Greece considers its continental shelf.

"Turkey-Germany Relations were discussed. President Erdogan stated that disagreements can be resolved through negotiation and reconciliation provided that there is a constructive and fair approach to the issue of the Eastern Mediterranean .

.. Erdogan stressed that Turkey will continue to pursue to the end a determined and active policy concerning its rights," the statement said.

It is noted that the Turkish leader called on European countries to be "just and coherent" regarding the Eastern Mediterranean issue.

On Sunday, Oruc Reis was reported to have left the disputed area for its base near Turkey's Antalya amid increasing tension in the region. Last week, the seven Mediterranean EU members, including France and Greece, confirmed their readiness to sanction Ankara if it does not resume dialogue and persist in conducting allegedly unilateral activities in the region.

Related Topics

Turkey France German Antalya Ankara Cyprus Greece Angela Merkel Tayyip Erdogan Gas Sunday

Recent Stories

Health Ministry conducts further 93,682 COVID-19 t ..

56 minutes ago

Coronavirus: latest global developments

2 minutes ago

RCSP offers free COVID-19 test at educational inst ..

2 minutes ago

Ghazan Jamal highlights KP government's measure to ..

7 minutes ago

Rafid announces 20 pct increase in smart applicati ..

1 hour ago

Abu Dhabi to establish first investment office in ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.