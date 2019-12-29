UrduPoint.com
Erdogan, Merkel Discuss Situation In Syria, Libya Over Phone - Ankara

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sun 29th December 2019 | 11:10 PM

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2019) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and German Chancellor Angela Merkel discussed on Sunday the situation in Syria and Libya during the phone conversation, the Turkish president's administration said.

"Our president held telephone talks with German Chancellor Angela Merkel. The parties discussed regional issues, primarily the situation in Libya and Syria, as well as issues of bilateral relations," the statement read.

In late November, Turkey and the UN-recognized Libyan Government of National Accord (GNA) based in Tripoli signed an agreement on military cooperation.

Both sides have already ratified the deal, and Erdogan said last week that Ankara would support the GNA in the fight against the Libyan National Army (LNA).

The situation has escalated over the past several weeks as LNA commander Khalifa Haftar ordered his troops to advance on the GNA-held capital of Tripoli. The city was already a battleground for a similar attack in April, in which hundreds of people were killed and thousands more injured.

Libya has been split into two parts between the rival administrations since the North African country's longtime ruler, Muammar Gaddafi, was killed in 2011.

