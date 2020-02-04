Erdogan, Merkel Discuss Situation in Syria, Libya Over Phone - Turkish Presidency

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and German Chancellor Angela Merkel talked over the phone on Tuesday and discussed the situation in Syria and Libya, Turkey's presidential administration said

"Our president held phone talks with Angela Merkel.

During the conversation, the sides discussed the development of the situation in Syria and Libya," the message read.

Both countries are gripped by civil wars since 2011. The situation in conflict-hit Syria and Libya remain tense. Despite a truce in Syria's Idlib, militants continue attacking the government's armed forces and civilians. Libya is still torn between the Tripoli-based government and the eastern administration, backed by Khalifa Haftar's army.