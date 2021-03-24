Erdogan, Merkel Discussed Update of Turkey-EU Migration Deal- Presidential Administration

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2021) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held talks via videoconference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, discussing with her the update of the migration agreement between Turkey and the EU, signed in March 2016, the Turkish presidential administration said in a statement.

"During the talks, bilateral relations, regional issues, as well as steps to improve relations between Turkey and the EU were discussed. President Erdogan expressed the opinion that everyone sees the positive consequences of the dialogue coming to the forefront in relations between Turkey and the EU, and the personal contribution of Angela Merkel plays an important role in creating this atmosphere," the administration said.

Erdogan said it was necessary to make efforts to prevent the current situation from worsening "by those EU member states that do not want to understand the value of relations with Turkey."

He expressed the hope that the report, to be presented at the EU summit on March 25-26, would reflect proposals on the future of Turkey-EU ties from an objective and constructive point of view towards a positive agenda, the statement said.

"President Erdogan noted that the work on updating the migration agreement should be carried out comprehensively, touching upon such elements as a visa-free regime, updating the customs union and opening new chapters of talks [on Turkey's EU membership]," the Turkish leader's administration said.