Erdogan, Merkel Hold Phone Talks on Libya, Syria - Turkish Presidency

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2020) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and German Chancellor Angela Merkel discussed war in Libya and Syria during a phone call on Wednesday, the Turkish presidency said.

"They evaluated cooperation, bilateral relations and regional developments, especially in Libya and Syria, amid the fight against COVID-19," the presidential office tweeted.

The two met by video on June 16 to reiterate their support of UN-led political process in Libya, which has been split between two rival administrations in the east and west. Turkey has been sending troops to prop up the UN-backed western government in Tripoli.