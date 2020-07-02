UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Erdogan, Merkel Hold Phone Talks On Libya, Syria - Turkish Presidency

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 23 minutes ago Thu 02nd July 2020 | 02:00 AM

Erdogan, Merkel Hold Phone Talks on Libya, Syria - Turkish Presidency

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2020) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and German Chancellor Angela Merkel discussed war in Libya and Syria during a phone call on Wednesday, the Turkish presidency said.

"They evaluated cooperation, bilateral relations and regional developments, especially in Libya and Syria, amid the fight against COVID-19," the presidential office tweeted.

The two met by video on June 16 to reiterate their support of UN-led political process in Libya, which has been split between two rival administrations in the east and west. Turkey has been sending troops to prop up the UN-backed western government in Tripoli.

Related Topics

Syria Turkey German Split Tripoli Libya Angela Merkel Tayyip Erdogan June Government

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia Supports UAE’s candidacy for non-pe ..

23 minutes ago

Brooge Energy reports record revenue of $44 millio ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Police warns of cybercriminals and scammers

1 hour ago

SEHA opens National Screening Centres on Fridays a ..

3 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Costa Rica review ..

3 hours ago

Etihad Airways supports UAE’s humanitarian aid m ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.