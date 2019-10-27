UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Erdogan, Merkel Hold Phone Talks On Syria, Bilateral Relations - Turkish Presidency

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 27th October 2019 | 06:50 PM

Erdogan, Merkel Hold Phone Talks on Syria, Bilateral Relations - Turkish Presidency

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2019) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and German Chancellor Angela Merkel held phone talks to discuss the bilateral relations and the situation in northeast Syria, the press service of the Turkish presidency said in a statement on Sunday.

"Our president held a phone conversation with German Chancellor Angela Merkel. They discussed the bilateral and regional issues, as well as the situation in northeast Syria," the statement read.

On October 22, Russia and Turkey signed a 10-point memorandum of understanding that stipulates that units of Russian military police and Syrian border control be deployed on the Syrian edge of the area within which Turkey launched its Operation Peace Spring.

The Turkish offensive aims to clear the area of terrorists and Kurdish militia, which for Turkey are interchangeable terms, and create a so-called safe zone there for the further accommodation of Syrian refugees currently residing in Turkey.

Under the memorandum, the Russian and Syrian forces are supposed to facilitate the withdrawal of the Kurdish troops and their weapons from the 18-mile safe zone within 150 hours, after which Russia and Turkey will jointly patrol an up to 6-mile deep area west and east from the border, excluding the Qamishli city.

Related Topics

Police Syria Russia Turkey German Angela Merkel Tayyip Erdogan October Border Sunday From Refugee

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed receives Pakistan Ambassador

36 minutes ago

Foreign diplomats to partake in ‘Your Journey in ..

36 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Engineering College buil ..

51 minutes ago

Humaid Al Nuaimi chairs meeting of Ajman Universit ..

1 hour ago

UAE maintains 1st place for &#039;Getting Electric ..

1 hour ago

DEWA to provide 100% renewable energy at Expo 2020 ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.