Erdogan, Merkel Hold Phone Talks on Syria, Bilateral Relations - Turkish Presidency

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2019) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and German Chancellor Angela Merkel held phone talks to discuss the bilateral relations and the situation in northeast Syria, the press service of the Turkish presidency said in a statement on Sunday.

"Our president held a phone conversation with German Chancellor Angela Merkel. They discussed the bilateral and regional issues, as well as the situation in northeast Syria," the statement read.

On October 22, Russia and Turkey signed a 10-point memorandum of understanding that stipulates that units of Russian military police and Syrian border control be deployed on the Syrian edge of the area within which Turkey launched its Operation Peace Spring.

The Turkish offensive aims to clear the area of terrorists and Kurdish militia, which for Turkey are interchangeable terms, and create a so-called safe zone there for the further accommodation of Syrian refugees currently residing in Turkey.

Under the memorandum, the Russian and Syrian forces are supposed to facilitate the withdrawal of the Kurdish troops and their weapons from the 18-mile safe zone within 150 hours, after which Russia and Turkey will jointly patrol an up to 6-mile deep area west and east from the border, excluding the Qamishli city.