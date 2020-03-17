Erdogan, Merkel, Macron, Johnson Discuss Coronavirus via Teleconference - Administration

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdohan has held a televised conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Emmanuel Macron and UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson to discuss the situation around the coronavirus disease, the developments in Syria's Idlib province, the migration crisis and Turkey's relations with the European Union, the administration of the Turkish leader said on Tuesday

Erdogan intended to meet with Merkel and Macron in Istanbul in person, but it was decided to hold a televised conference instead, due to the coronavirus disease pandemic.

The talks lasted 75 minutes.

"During the four-way negotiations between the leaders of Turkey, the United Kingdom, France and Germany, the sides have discussed joint effort on fighting coronavirus spread, as well as humanitarian assistance to the residents of Syria's Idlib, the problem around migrants, the situation in Libya and the Turkish-EU relations," the Turkish presidential administration said in a statement.