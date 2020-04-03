UrduPoint.com
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Fri 03rd April 2020 | 11:10 PM

Erdogan, Michel Discuss Cooperation in Fight Against COVID-19 Pandemic - Ankara

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2020) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and European Council President Charles Michel held a phone conversation on Friday, during which the sides discussed joint efforts in the fight against COVID-19, Erdogan's office said.

"During the talks between our president [Erdogan] and the head of the European Council, the parties discussed cooperation in the fight against coronavirus, relations between Turkey and the EU, as well as regional issues," the statement read.

According to the Turkish Health Ministry, to date, there have been 20,921 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country, 425 of which were fatal.

