Erdogan, Musk Talk About Turkey's Space Program - Turkish Presidency
Sumaira FH 27 seconds ago Thu 16th December 2021 | 10:29 PM
ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2021) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and SpaceX founder Elon Musk held a video call on Thursday to discuss Turkey's national space program, the presidency said.
The two talked about plans to launch the next Turkish communications satellite, Turksat 5B.
SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket lifted Turksat 5A satellite into earth orbit in January.
They discussed further cooperation on space technologies and long-term investments, including in the production of lithium batteries for Turkish-made electric vehicles.