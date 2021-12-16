UrduPoint.com

Erdogan, Musk Talk About Turkey's Space Program - Turkish Presidency

Sumaira FH 27 seconds ago Thu 16th December 2021 | 10:29 PM

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and SpaceX founder Elon Musk held a video call on Thursday to discuss Turkey's national space program, the presidency said

The two talked about plans to launch the next Turkish communications satellite, Turksat 5B.

SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket lifted Turksat 5A satellite into earth orbit in January.

They discussed further cooperation on space technologies and long-term investments, including in the production of lithium batteries for Turkish-made electric vehicles.

