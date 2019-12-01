UrduPoint.com
Erdogan, New EU Commission Chief Discuss Return Of Syrian Refugees To Homeland

Faizan Hashmi 50 seconds ago Sun 01st December 2019 | 11:10 PM

Erdogan, New EU Commission Chief Discuss Return of Syrian Refugees to Homeland

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2019) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held a phone conversation on Sunday with new President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, and the sides discussed issues related to return of Syrian refugees to the security zone in northern Syria, the Turkish presidential office said in a statement, obtained by Sputnik.

Earlier in the day, the new composition of the European Commission started its work.

"Our president held a telephone conversation with new head of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen at her request on the first day of her work in office. The sides exchanged views on the voluntary, safe and dignified return of Syrian refugees to the security zone, created by Turkey in northern Syria," the statement said.

The sides also discussed issues, related to the process of Turkey's accession to the European Union, and the support that Ankara provides to refugees from Syria in line with the agreement, signed with the bloc in March 2016.

Over 5.6 million Syrians have fled to neighboring countries such as Lebanon, Turkey and Jordan, as a result of the military conflict, according to UN figures. Turkey hosts approximately 3.7 million migrants and refugees, according to the International Organization for Migration. In October, Erdogan said Ankara would send 3 million Syrian refugees back home in two stages.

