Erdogan Not Attending COP26 Summit In Glasgow Due To Safety Protocol Standards

Mon 01st November 2021 | 05:08 PM

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday that he did not travel to the UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) in Glasgow as Ankara's request related to safety protocol standards was rejected

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2021) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday that he did not travel to the UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) in Glasgow as Ankara's request related to safety protocol standards was rejected.

"There were some safety protocol standards that we requested for the UN leaders' summit on climate change in Glasgow ... standards that were always applied to us and all the other leaders in all of our international visits. However, at the last moment we were told that our requests cannot be satisfied. We learned later that the standards described in our rejected request could only be secured for another country ... We could not accept this," Erdogan told reporters.

