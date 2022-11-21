Erdogan Not Ruling Out Normalization of Relations Between Egypt, Turkey

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2022) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday that a handshake with his Egyptian counterpart, Abdel Fattah Sisi, at the World Cup in Doha could mark the beginning of normalization of relations between the countries.

Erdogan and Sisi shook hands and smiled at each other at the World Cup's opening ceremony on Sunday, according to photos revealed by media.

In April, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said that contacts between Turkey and Egypt would be developed after the meeting of foreign ministers and the mutual appointment of ambassadors, adding that appropriate work will be carried out to improve relations between the countries.

"In Doha, we laid the foundation for this (normalization) process," Erdogan said, as quoted by Turkish news agency Anadolu, expressing hope that the improvement of relations with Egypt, which began with ministers' dialogue, will soon reach the stage of negotiations at the highest level.

According to the Turkish leader, Ankara attaches special importance to the historical ties between the peoples of Turkey and Egypt.

Turkey-Egypt relations were severed after the overthrow of Egyptian President Mohamed Morsi in 2013 and the bloody internal hostilities that followed. Erdogan strongly opposed the actions of the Egyptian military against the ousted president's supporters. Turkey and Egypt withdrew their ambassadors in August 2013 and declared them persona non grata.