Erdogan Not Ruling Out Other Countries' Involvement In Karabakh Ceasefire Control

Wed 25th November 2020 | 03:38 PM

Erdogan Not Ruling Out Other Countries' Involvement in Karabakh Ceasefire Control

Other countries, apart from Russia and Turkey, could get involved in guaranteeing peace in Nagorno-Karabakh and controlling implementation of the ceasefire, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th November, 2020) Other countries, apart from Russia and Turkey, could get involved in guaranteeing peace in Nagorno-Karabakh and controlling implementation of the ceasefire, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday.

"Can the process [ceasefire control] be expanded? Yes, I discussed it with [Russian President Vladimir] Putin yesterday. We can give this process a new dimension if other countries join us," Erdogan told the Turkish parliament.

