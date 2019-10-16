UrduPoint.com
Erdogan Not Ruling Out Possibility to Cancel His November Visit to US Amid Sanctions

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that his visit to the United States, scheduled for November 13, could be canceled, noting that are no problems concerning his visit to Russia, which could be held by the end of October

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2019) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that his visit to the United States, scheduled for November 13, could be canceled, noting that are no problems concerning his visit to Russia, which could be held by the end of October.

The announcement came just two days after US President Donald Trump signed an executive order authorizing sanctions against Turkish officials and entities, including the defense and energy ministries, in response to Ankara's Operation Peace Spring, launched in northeastern Syria earlier this month to target US-backed Kurdish militias, seen as terrorists by Turkey.

"As for my visit to Russia, there's nothing negative about it, and the visit will be held, most likely.

As for my visit to the US, we will make a decision after negotiations with the US delegation, which will come here. Discussions related to me personally, my family, and my colleagues, ministers, that are being held in the Congress are a huge disrespect for the Republic of Turkey," Erdogan told reporters on Wednesday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin invited Erdogan to visit Russia in a phone conversation that they held on Tuesday. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said earlier on Wednesday that the visit could be held by the end of the month, noting that Syria would be on the agenda, namely, steps for ensuring its sovereignty, including through convening the Constitutional Committee,

