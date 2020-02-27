UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Erdogan Notes Fighting In Syria's Idlib Has Gone In Turkey's Favor

Umer Jamshaid 47 seconds ago Thu 27th February 2020 | 06:25 PM

Erdogan Notes Fighting in Syria's Idlib Has Gone in Turkey's Favor

Developments on the ground in Syrian province of Idlib are taking a positive turn for Turkey amid a backdrop of ongoing Russian-Turkish negotiations, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said Thursday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2020) Developments on the ground in Syrian province of Idlib are taking a positive turn for Turkey amid a backdrop of ongoing Russian-Turkish negotiations, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said Thursday.

"Events in Syria are developing in our favor now. We have three dead, but the [Syrian] regime has suffered great losses. Our struggle there continues. Negotiations with Russia continue," Erdogan said, speaking in Ankara.

Related Topics

Dead Syria Russia Turkey Idlib Ankara Tayyip Erdogan

Recent Stories

Emirati people support Libyan people in facing ter ..

11 minutes ago

Can Pakistani artists meet Indian President?: Acto ..

17 minutes ago

UAE&#039;s first migraine clinic opens in Abu Dhab ..

26 minutes ago

OIC condemns anti-Muslims riots in India under Mod ..

32 minutes ago

ANF Pakistan seizes 2849.097 kg drugs in 21 operat ..

49 seconds ago

Russian-Turkish Consultations on Idlib to Continue ..

50 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.