Developments on the ground in Syrian province of Idlib are taking a positive turn for Turkey amid a backdrop of ongoing Russian-Turkish negotiations, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said Thursday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2020) Developments on the ground in Syrian province of Idlib are taking a positive turn for Turkey amid a backdrop of ongoing Russian-Turkish negotiations, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said Thursday.

"Events in Syria are developing in our favor now. We have three dead, but the [Syrian] regime has suffered great losses. Our struggle there continues. Negotiations with Russia continue," Erdogan said, speaking in Ankara.