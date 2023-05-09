Erdogan Offers Mediation to Sudanese Military Chief to Normalize Situation - Office

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th May, 2023) Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has held the phone talks with Abdel Fattah Burhan, the head of the Sudanese military, and suggested that Ankara facilitate the normalization of the situation in the conflict-torn country, the presidential office said on Tuesday.

"During the talks, President Erdogan expressed regret and concern over the rising number of victims and those injured in the fratricidal conflict in Sudan. Turkey is ready to host the talks if a decision to start the comprehensive negotiations is made. President Erdogan said that Ankara will continue its efforts in contact with the United Nations to ensure that the urgent humanitarian needs of the Sudanese people are met," the office said.

On April 15, violent clashes broke out between the Sudanese regular armed forces and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary group, with the epicenter located in Khartoum. Government forces accused the RSF of mutiny and launched airstrikes against their bases. The head of the Sudanese military, issued a decree disbanding the RSF. The parties have since introduced a number of temporary nationwide ceasefires but the conflict has not been settled yet.

So far, around 600 people have died in the clashes in Sudan, according to the Sudanese Health Ministry. Meanwhile, the World Health Organization has reported over 400 dead and more than 4,000 injured.