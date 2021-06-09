UrduPoint.com
Erdogan On Mafia-Linked Blogger Allegations: Government Has No Time To Waste On Criminals

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 09th June 2021 | 07:15 PM

Erdogan on Mafia-Linked Blogger Allegations: Government Has No Time to Waste on Criminals

The Turkish government has no time to waste on slander, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Wednesday regarding the allegations of a Turkish organized crime boss against the cabinet

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2021) The Turkish government has no time to waste on slander, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Wednesday regarding the allegations of a Turkish organized crime boss against the cabinet.

Sedat Peker, an exiled Turkish national convicted of mob-related crimes, has been claiming that he used to have deep ties to some officials of the ruling AK Party.

His videos, which contain allegations of murders, corruption and drug trafficking, have become a hot topic in Turkey.

"We thoroughly debate on and talk about every issue regarding our country and nation in public. However, we never do this because of the members of terrorist or criminal organizations. We have no time to waste with them," Erdogan said at the parliamentary group meeting of his ruling AK Party.

Paker has been especially harsh to Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu. The minister rejected the allegations and called them "slander" and "nonsense."

